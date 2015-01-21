FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier says economic fundamentals sound, to push reform
January 21, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

China premier says economic fundamentals sound, to push reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang smiles during a news conference in Belgrade December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s sound economic fundamentals have not changed and the government will put more focus on structural reforms this year, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying that the government will maintain keep macro-policies appropriate, as China’s economy faces a complex environment this year.

Data on Tuesday showed China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 as property prices cooled and companies and local governments struggled under heavy debt burdens, keeping pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures to avoid a sharper downturn.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
