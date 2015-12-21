China to keep economic polices accommodative in 2016: source

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep its monetary and fiscal policies accommodative in 2016 to help support the slowing economy, a source with the direct knowledge of the annual Central Economic Work Conference said on Monday.

The government will take steps to expand aggregate demand while pushing forward “supply-side reform” next year, said the source who briefed a small group of reporters about the top-level meeting.

“We need the economy to grow at a certain pace in order for structural reform to be carried out,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

China’s top leaders have started an annual meeting to map out economic and reform plans for 2016, state media reported on Friday.

The source said both China’s and the world’s economic recoveries are expected to be “L-shaped” going forward, implying a sustained period of modest growth that follows a sharp slowdown.

“Because we realize that will be an ‘L-shape’, you cannot only use demand-side policy to drive the economy,” the source said.

Chinese leaders have pledged to keep the country’s economic growth in a “reasonable range” in 2016 by expanding domestic demand and making supply-side improvements.

The government will expand its budget deficit next year and cut tax to help reduce burdens on companies, said the source.

Steps will be taken to reduce overcapacity and property inventories, the source added.

Beijing has been struggling to reach its economic growth target of around 7 percent this year, despite a raft of policy easing steps in recent months.

President Xi Jinping has said that China must keep annual average growth of no less than 6.5 percent over the next five years to hit the country’s goal of doubling gross domestic product and per capita income by 2020 from 2010.

Premier Li Keqiang recently pledged to step up “supply-side” reforms to generate new growth engines in the economy while tackling factory overcapacity and so-called zombie firms.