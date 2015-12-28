FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to 'reasonably' set limit on new local government debt in 2016
#Business News
December 28, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

China to 'reasonably' set limit on new local government debt in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will “reasonably” set limits on new local government debt in 2016 and in the coming years, the country’s Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said at a work conference in Beijing on Monday.

China will adopt a more flexible fiscal policy including gradually increasing fiscal deficit ratio and expanding its budget deficit, Lou was quoted as saying in a statement published on its website.

He added that the government would cut taxes to help companies reduce their burdens.

The conference reiterated policy priorities and main economic targets that were discussed at the recent annual Central Economic Work Conference.

Reporting By Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

