China central bank chief says to keep liquidity adequate in 2016
December 31, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank chief says to keep liquidity adequate in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan answers a question at a news conference during the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament, in Beijing, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China will keep liquidity conditions “reasonable and adequate” in 2016 and take steps to support the real economy, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday.

The central bank will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy next year, Zhou said in a New Year speech published on the bank’s website. The policy stance has been in place since 2011.

Zhou also pledged to deepen financial reforms next year and to make the financial system more efficient to support the real economy, while curbing financial risks.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
