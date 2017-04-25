China's politburo says will maintain prudent monetary policy: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Tuesday that China will maintain proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China will also deepen supply-side structural reform and speed up the formation of long-term mechanisms to promote stable development of the property market, it quoted the body as saying.

The country also will pay close attention to fending off financial risks.