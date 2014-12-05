FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China continues to implement prudent monetary policy in 2015
December 5, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

China continues to implement prudent monetary policy in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to implement pro-active fiscal and prudent monetary policy in 2015, official Xinhua news agency quoted the country’s Politburo meeting as saying on Friday.

China will also keep economic growth at a reasonable range next year, Xinhua said on its official Weibo microblog.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.

The central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Nov. 21 for the first time in more than two years to shore up flagging economic growth. Most economists believe it is not a question of whether Beijing will roll out more support measures but when, with many expecting both further interest rate cuts and reductions in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR).

Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill

