China to use fiscal policy to cut overcapacity: finance minister
July 1, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

China to use fiscal policy to cut overcapacity: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei listens to a question at a news conference in Beijing, China March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will use proactive fiscal policies to reduce overcapacity in industry and to help firms restructure their debt, the country’s finance minister said in a report issued on Friday.

China will step up regulation of local government debt, especially oversight of debt quotas, Lou Jiwei said in a report to the country’s parliament, published on the ministry’s website. Lou also said the country will accelerate reform of its tax system.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
