China's economy can avoid hard landing: Premier Li
September 10, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

China's economy can avoid hard landing: Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIANJIN China (Reuters) - China’s economy can avoid an sharp drop in growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday as he promised to accelerate China’s switch to an economic model driven by science and innovation.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the northern city of Tianjin, Li said China would continue to pursue structural reforms in its economy.

China’s economy has had a bumpy ride this year. Growth slid to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter ticking up to 7.5 percent between April and June. But hopes that the recovery could gain traction were dashed in July when data revealed growth had stuttered again.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Jason Subler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

