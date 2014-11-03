FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's economy must sustain healthy growth: Premier
November 3, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

China's economy must sustain healthy growth: Premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy must sustain mid- to high-level economic growth and manufacturers must be encouraged to move up the value chain, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Monday.

China’s economy, the world’s second-largest, has had a rocky ride this year.

Growth slipped to a low not seen since the 2008/09 global financial crisis in the third quarter and annual economic expansion is expected to touch a 24-year low of 7.4 percent this year.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
