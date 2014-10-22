FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier says taking time for reforms to gain traction
October 22, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

China premier says taking time for reforms to gain traction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang arrives for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Milan October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

BEIJING (Reuters) - It is still taking time for reform measures to gain traction, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry.

While economic performance in first nine months of year was still within a “reasonable range”, China’s economy also faces downward pressure, the ministry quoted Li as telling APEC finance ministers, in a statement released late on Tuesday.

China grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the September quarter and risks missing its official target for the first time in 15 years, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy is becoming a drag on global growth.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim Coghill

