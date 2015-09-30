FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier says able to achieve 2015 economic targets
September 30, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

China premier says able to achieve 2015 economic targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at a reception marking China's 66th National Day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve its main economic targets this year, despite increased downward pressure on the economy, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

China’s economic growth remained within “a reasonable range”, Li reiterated.

The government aims for economic growth of around 7 percent this year.

Li said China has effectively prevented systemic risks.

A plunge in China’s stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation in the yuan have roiled global markets, and raised doubts over the government’s ability to manage the economy.

The government has intervened heavily to support the stock market and the yuan currency in a bid to soothe market jitters.

Reporting by Kevin Yao

