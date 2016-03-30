FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese economy shifting to new pace of growth: president
March 30, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Chinese economy shifting to new pace of growth: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after a news conference at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday his country’s economy was at a new normal and shifting to a slower pace of growth than in the past.

“The world economy is in the current situation going through a time of deep modifications and the situation is complicated and unstable,” he told a Czech-Chinese business forum in Prague in comments broadcast through a Czech interpreter.

“The Chinese economy has entered into the state of a new normal, which is marked by transition from high pace of growth to medium-fast growth. On the other hand, Chinese business stands on a firm base.”

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

