FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China January-September factory profit growth slows as demand weakens
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 28, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

China January-September factory profit growth slows as demand weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker pulls a cart in front of the smoking chimneys of a power plant in Hefei, Anhui province, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial profit growth slowed in the first nine months, reinforcing signs of fragility in the world’s second-largest economy, as factories struggled with falling prices and softening domestic demand.

Industrial companies made a combined profit of 4.37 trillion yuan ($714.68 billion) between January and September, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. That compares with a 10 percent rise in the first eight months.

The slowdown was partly caused by a special levy on the incomes of some oil and gas firms, which led to a write-down of profits, He Ping, an official at the bureau’s industrial department, said in a statement.

Chinese manufacturers have been struggling with falling factory-gate prices as demand weakens. China’s producer price index (PPI) fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, its 31st consecutive monthly decline.

China’s annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter, its weakest pace since the global financial crisis.

Industrial profits in September edged up 0.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 0.6 percent decline in August.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.