Profits at China's state firms fall 2.3 percent year-on-year in Jan-July

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state-owned non-financial firms dipped 2.3 percent in the first seven months from a year ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, quickening from a 0.1 percent fall in the first half, as the economy slows.

Profits totaled 1.42 trillion yuan ($222 billion) in the period from January to July, the ministry said in a statement.

Total revenues dropped 6.1 percent in the first seven months from the year-ago period, to 25.4 trillion yuan, it said.

A breakdown showed enterprises in transport, electronics, chemicals and electricity production continued to see sharp profit growth, while profits at petroleum and petrochemical firms fell at a fast pace, it said.

Non-ferrous, coal and steel firms suffered losses, it added.