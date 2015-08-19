FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profits at China's state firms fall 2.3 percent year-on-year in Jan-July
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 19, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Profits at China's state firms fall 2.3 percent year-on-year in Jan-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state-owned non-financial firms dipped 2.3 percent in the first seven months from a year ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, quickening from a 0.1 percent fall in the first half, as the economy slows.

Profits totaled 1.42 trillion yuan ($222 billion) in the period from January to July, the ministry said in a statement.

Total revenues dropped 6.1 percent in the first seven months from the year-ago period, to 25.4 trillion yuan, it said.

A breakdown showed enterprises in transport, electronics, chemicals and electricity production continued to see sharp profit growth, while profits at petroleum and petrochemical firms fell at a fast pace, it said.

Non-ferrous, coal and steel firms suffered losses, it added.

Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.