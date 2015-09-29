FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China invites private investors to fund second batch of public projects
September 29, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

China invites private investors to fund second batch of public projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry has published details of 206 proposed projects worth a total of 658.9 billion yuan ($103.46 billion) which it said are available for public-private partnership funding, according to a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance said this was the second batch of proposed projects, among which is an expressway in Beijing.

In May, China’s state planning agency released a list of more than 1,000 proposed schemes totaling 1.97 trillion yuan that it invited private investors to help fund, build and operate.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada

