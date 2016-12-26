FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China to revamp six million shantytown homes in 2017: state media
#Big Story 10
December 26, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 8 months ago

China to revamp six million shantytown homes in 2017: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's housing ministry will revamp six million shantytown homes in 2017, state broadcaster China Central Television reported on Monday, part of efforts to provide the poor with affordable housing.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said it would ensure the target of revamping 18 million shantytown homes from 2015 to 2017 was met.

The ministry said China started revamping six million homes in 2016, with 48.5 percent of the shantytown dwellers involved receiving compensation.

Earlier this year, China Development Bank said it planned to lend 950 billion yuan ($144.4 billion) to fund the rebuilding of shanty towns in 2016, up from 750.9 billion yuan in 2015.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie

