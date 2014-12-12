FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China January to November property investment growth eases to 11.9 percent year-on-year
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

China January to November property investment growth eases to 11.9 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers working at a construction site for a new residential complex are seen behind a wall bearing a commercial of a property developer in Beijing December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese real estate investment rose 11.9 percent in the first 11 months of 2014 from a year earlier, while revenue from property sales dropped 7.8 percent on an annual basis, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on Friday.

The rise in investment compared with an increase of 12.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2014. The drop in revenue for January to October was 7.9 percent.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world’s second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors and is a crucial driver of activity.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.