9 months ago
Read my lips: Chinese city vows no home price rises this month amid housing rally
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 25, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 9 months ago

Read my lips: Chinese city vows no home price rises this month amid housing rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People ride past a residential complex Changsha, Hunan province, China, September 24, 2016.Yawen Chen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's inland city of Changsha has pledged home prices will not rise in November from a month ago, as more local governments try to rein in surging property markets.

The city's government will implement seven broad measures to curb speculative buying, including "strict inspection" of home prices, "strict supervision" of capital flowing into the market and "strict control" of pre-sale transactions, according to a statement on its website on Friday.

The government said it has made specific work plans, without elaborating.

Home prices in Changsha, the capital city of southern Hunan province, had been one of the lowest among central provincial capitals due to ample land supply, a more leisurely economy and subdued local demand.

But prices have jumped in recent months as property speculators flocked to Changsha seeking investment opportunities as the country's top housing markets showed signed of overheating.

New home prices in Changsha rose 4.4 percent in October from a month earlier, while year-on-year growth jumped to 16.5 percent, both outpacing nationwide averages, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Prices in China's biggest cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have climbed by around 30 percent from a year earlier, raising worries about potential property bubbles.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill

