FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China seeking opinions on draft PPP law-media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

China seeking opinions on draft PPP law-media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is seeking opinions for a draft law to govern public-private partnerships (PPP), as it seeks to shore up private investment in infrastructure projects to alleviate local authorities' debt burden, state media reported on Friday.

A two-year-long effort to guide private capital into projects such as metro systems and hospitals via the PPP model has generated only tepid interest, causing concern at a time when private-sector investment is faltering across the country.

A draft of the proposed law has been handed to China's cabinet as well as local authorities, the Securities Daily quoted representatives from the National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Finance as saying.

Imperfect and inadequate legislation are currently the biggest barriers to the implementation of PPP projects, and it is also difficult to enact laws because there is no unified understanding of the problems involved, the Ministry of Finance's deputy head of law, Lai Yongtian said.

A taskforce set up to examine the PPP funding model is looking into issues such as PPP project risks, private capital withdrawing and taxation, the Ministry of Finance said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.