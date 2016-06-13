China's second quarter economic growth to be stable - statistics bureau

Cranes are seen above piles of steel pipes to be exported at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, December 1, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expects second quarter economic growth to be stable, though exports face pressure from global uncertainties, a spokesman for the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Growth in China's fixed-asset investment slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000, while retail sales growth also slowed, the National Bureau of Statistics announced earlier in the day.

Statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun also said China's authorities are prepared to deal with a possible U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase.