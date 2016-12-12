China should aim for stable yuan, no rate hike needed -central bank adviser

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should focus on stabilizing the yuan and there is no need to raise interest rates, an adviser to the People's Bank of China said in a media interview published on Monday.

"It's neither necessary not likely to raise interest rates at the present, given that the economy has just stabilized and liquidity may get tight towards the year-end," Sheng Songcheng told the financial newspaper China Business News.

The urgent priority now is to stabilize yuan expectations and break the currency's one-way downward trend, as a depreciating yuan might prompt firms to pre-emptively purchase foreign exchange to repay short-term foreign debt, Sheng said.

Individuals may also rush to buy foreign exchange, adding to the yuan's downward pressure, he added.

In the longer term, the central bank should watch China's economic performance and inflation data, as well as the pace of interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve, to see if it needs to raise interest rates, Sheng said. The Fed is expected to increase rates this week.

Earlier this month, Sheng reiterated his view that China should use part of its foreign reserves to support the yuan, and added that he believed the central bank could also raise interest rates "gradually".

The yuan has fallen 6 percent against a broadly strengthening dollar so far this year.