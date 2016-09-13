FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's central bank cautious on zero rates as growth 'decent': Yi Gang
September 13, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

China's central bank cautious on zero rates as growth 'decent': Yi Gang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

VIENNA (Reuters) - China's central bank is cautious about the ultra-low interest rates adopted in much of the developed world to stimulate economies, Yi Gang, a Chinese central bank vice governor, said on Tuesday.

"We’re still very cautious on this (zero-interest rate) monetary policy," Yi Gang told a central banking conference in Vienna.

"We have to be very careful and look at the limitations and uncertainty of a zero-interest rate policy, because in China we still have a decent growth rate."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
