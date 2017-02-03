FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
#Business News
February 3, 2017 / 2:33 AM / 7 months ago

China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.

The overnight rate for the SLF loan was raised to 3.1 percent from 2.75 percent, the rate for seven-day tenor to 3.35 percent from 3.25 percent, and the rate for one-month to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent, both sources told Reuters.

Sources also the adjustment to the interest rates was effective on Feb. 3.

Earlier on Friday, the People's Bank of China raised the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points.

The moves will reinforce views that China's central bank is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect its policy lending and deposit rates to remain unchanged for now and say any further steps are likely to be gradual.

The PBOC raised its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans in late January.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

