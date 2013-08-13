FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China cuts fees for some government services
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2013 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

China cuts fees for some government services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk along the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong, in downtown Shanghai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Baria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will reduce service fees charged by 14 government departments, the country’s top economic planning agency said on Tuesday, as part of Beijing’s efforts to cut red tape and promote reforms.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed in March, when he formally took office, to massively reduce red tape to revitalize the economy and give markets a bigger role.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said charges would be cut for 20 services, effective October 1.

The moves should save companies and individuals about 200 million yuan ($32.7 million) a year, the NDRC estimated in a statement issued jointly with the Finance Ministry and published on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn.

As examples, the NDRC said the fee for filing a trademark application will be 800 yuan instead of 1,000 yuan, while the examination cost for translators and patent agents will be cut by 25-50 percent.

China will also lower the service charges for notarization, automobile mortgage registration, private visa re-application, plant quarantine as well as testing of agricultural machinery products, it said.

($1 = 6.1241 yuan)

Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.