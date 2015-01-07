FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

China tells state agencies to cut red tape, improve transparency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has told government agencies to cut red tape and improve transparency, in the latest bid to reduce the cost of doing business and to support a slowing economy.

Government administrations should have “one window” to centralize approvals and issue detailed guidance and procedures to cut waiting time, the cabinet said after a regular meeting.

Different government departments should coordinate their approval procedures and improve transparency, it said.

“Except for cases that involve state secrets, commercial secrets or personal privacy, acceptance of applications, progress, results and other information should be disclosed,” the cabinet said.

China has been slashing layers of red-tape under its most ambitious plans for reforms in three decades, directed at giving market forces a greater role in the economy.

The government has said the reform push has led to a surge in the number of new companies, but analysts say it may take some time for the campaign to have an impact on the economy.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert Birsel

