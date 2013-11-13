China's NDRC says to push reform, improve urbanization plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top economic planning agency pledged on Wednesday to push forward reforms in resource prices as well as finance and investment systems.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also improve and modify a plan on urbanization. It did not provide further details.

China’s ruling party pledged to let markets play a “decisive” role in allocating resources as it unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking to overhaul the world’s second-largest economy to drive future growth.