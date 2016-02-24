FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese president urges officials to diligently implement reforms: Xinhua
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2016 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese president urges officials to diligently implement reforms: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese officials at all levels need to implement reforms and address lingering problems, China’s president Xi Jinping said Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks to high level officials including premier Li Keqiang at a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Overall Reform, the agency reported. The Central Leading Group, meant to help the senior leadership directly spearhead reform efforts, was established in 2013.

“Overall, the implementation of the reforms is good,” a statement from the meeting cited by Xinhua said.

Officials who fail to diligently implement reforms will be “held accountable,” the statement further said.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.