China president urges faster reforms to unleash growth drivers

Chinese President Xi Jinping goes down the stage after a speach on the opening ceremony of CICA, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on 28 April, 2016. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must press ahead with “supply-side structural reforms” to help unleash growth drivers in the economy, state radio quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

Such structural reforms will help boost China’s industrial structures and productivity, Xi was quoted as saying during a trip to China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

China may “miss an opportunity” if policies and reforms are not persistent, Xi said.