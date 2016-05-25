FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China president urges faster reforms to unleash growth drivers
#Business News
May 25, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China president urges faster reforms to unleash growth drivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping goes down the stage after a speach on the opening ceremony of CICA, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on 28 April, 2016. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must press ahead with “supply-side structural reforms” to help unleash growth drivers in the economy, state radio quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

Such structural reforms will help boost China’s industrial structures and productivity, Xi was quoted as saying during a trip to China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

China may “miss an opportunity” if policies and reforms are not persistent, Xi said.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
