A Paramilitary soldier walks underneath red flags on the Tiananmen square next to the Great Hall of the People where the Chinese Communist Party plenum is being held in Beijing, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top leaders pledged to quicken reforms in 2014 while keeping policy stability and consistency at a meeting of the decision-making Politburo on Tuesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China will promote reasonable growth in investment next year and foster new growth areas for consumption, the report said.