FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China President stresses market forces in reforms: media
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 27, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

China President stresses market forces in reforms: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping stands next to a Chinese national flag during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, in this November 13, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of free markets in the country’s economic reforms, state media said on Tuesday, another indication that the government is persevering with plans to bring about sweeping changes.

Allowing market forces to allocate resources would mark a new stage of growth in the world’s second-biggest economy, Xinhua news agency said Xi told the Politburo on Monday.

As part of plans to alter the economy and reduce dependence on exports and state investment, Beijing unveiled in November its most ambitious plan for change in 30 years that would allow free markets to have a bigger role.

The key question is how to handle the relationship between the market and the government, Xi told the Politburo, an elite body made up of the country’s 25 most powerful leaders.

China, he said, had to reduce the amount of resources directly allocated by the government and cut the amount of direct state intervention in micro-economic activity.

Remaking China’s growth engine is one of the most important jobs faced by Xi’s government, which is under pressure to produce results before some leaders retire at the next change in leadership in 2017.

But change has been made trickier still by China’s slowing -- and maturing -- economy, which is expected to cool to a 24-year-low in growth of 7.3 percent this year.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.