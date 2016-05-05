FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's consumption, industrial profits stabilize in regional economies: state planner
May 5, 2016 / 2:23 AM / a year ago

China's consumption, industrial profits stabilize in regional economies: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shipyard is seen at sunset along Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Consumption and industrial profits across local economies in China picked up in the first quarter of this year, the country’s state planner said on Thursday.

Activity steadied in provinces across the world’s second largest economy, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

Industrial profits in the southern province of Guangdong and the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing rose more than 20 percent in the first quarter, fueled by industries including autos and electronics, the NDRC said.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, its weakest pace in a quarter of a century, and some market watchers believe real growth levels may already be much weaker. In the first quarter of 2016, the economy grew 6.7 percent year-on-year - the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
