China says makes gains on euro FX holdings, eyes yen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will stick to its policy of diversification of foreign reserves, remain a responsible long-term investor in the euro zone and add to yen assets if it makes sense, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Monday.

The portion of China’s $3.2 trillion of reserves invested in euro zone assets had increased in value, making returns above the rate of inflation, and more would go into yen-denominated assets if the timing was right, SAFE chief, Yi Gang, said.

“China always sticks to diversification in terms of currency and asset portfolio and that principle has not changed since the euro debt crisis,” Yi told a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament, the National People’s Congress.

“Our portfolio in euro zone and Europe has achieved the goal of maintaining the value and increasing the value. In other words, the returns are higher than local (inflation rates),” Yi said. “In the future, we will always be an investor in Europe and European markets.”

Yi repeated the long-standing official backing for Europe’s efforts to resolve a festering debt crisis that began rumbling in 2009 and has rocked the foundations of the monetary union that underpin the single European currency.

But he gave no clear indication of whether the process of reserve diversification had seen SAFE -- which administers the world’s largest stash of foreign wealth -- increase or decrease the portion that it allocates to euro zone assets.

Separately, Yi said it made sense for China and Japan to work closely together on financial market matters.

“China and Japan are the No.2 and No.3 economies in the world, and we are neighbors as well, so it’s very important for financial cooperation between the two countries, especially over the development of bond market,” Yi said. “We welcome Japan to invest in the Chinese bond markets and we will also carry out investments in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market or other fixed-income products.”

Asked if China was preparing to boost its holdings of yen-denominated assets, Yi said SAFE’s principle was to make investments that were mutually beneficial and that flexibility was required depending on market dynamics.

“For a period of time when the Japanese side is very worried about excessive investments and yen appreciation, then we can buy fewer (Japanese government bonds). But if both sides think the times are okay... then we can buy more,” Yi said.

The yen has lost about 6.1 percent of its value against the dollar since the end of 2011, retracing all of the gains it made against the greenback during the course of last year when it hit successive records and triggered substantial intervention from Japanese financial authorities.