FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 'Golden Week' retail sales growth slows to 11 percent year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

China 'Golden Week' retail sales growth slows to 11 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman carrying a shopping bag walks underneath lanterns of a restaurant in a shopping district of Beijing, China, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s retail sales growth slowed during the week-long National Day Holiday, Ministry of Commerce data showed, adding to concerns about weakness in the world’s second largest economy.

Revenues of retailers and catering firms grew 11 percent to 1.08 trillion yuan ($170.2 billion) during the Oct 1-7 “Golden Week” holiday, a ministry statement said, a decline from the 12.1 percent growth in the same year-ago period.

The holiday is especially important for retailers, which vie for customers by launching promotions and discounts. Millions of people take time off work to travel, get married and generally spend more than usual during the break.

Economists are closely watching retail data as China’s leaders are trying to boost economic growth, which is at its slowest in nearly quarter of a century, through consumption rather than the manufacturing-led growth model of the past.

($1 = 6.3440 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.