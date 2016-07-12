China retail sales to hit $7.18 trillion by 2020, growth rate to fall: ministry

An empty shopping cart is seen at a branch store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China, October 15, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's retail sales will grow about 10 percent annually from 2016-2020 to reach 48 trillion yuan ($7.18 trillion) by 2020, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The growth rate would be considerably slower than the 13.9 percent annual growth rate seen during the five years through 2015. Retail sales rose 10.7 percent in 2015.

China's economy faces downward pressure, with falling corporate profits impacting individuals' income growth, hurting consumption. Inadequate supply of mid- and high-end goods also puts a damper on spending, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement discussing the government's five-year plan for commerce.

By 2020, China's service trade volume will exceed $1 trillion, the ministry said.

China will have difficulty maintaining the current levels of foreign investment inflows in 2016-2020, while cumulative outbound investment will reach $720 billion, the ministry also said.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China jumped 9.7 percent in June from a year earlier, hitting a 10-month high, data from the ministry showed on Tuesday.

In the first half of 2016, FDI rose 5.1 percent from the same period a year earlier to 441.76 billion yuan, or $69.42 billion, according to the statement.