China October fiscal revenues up 16.2 percent year on year
#Business News
November 13, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

China October fiscal revenues up 16.2 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues in October rose 16.2 pct from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan ($197 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, accelerating from September’s 13.4 percent rise.

Fiscal revenues grew 9.4 percent in the first 10 months from the same period last year to 11.1 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.

China’s fiscal expenditures rose 10 percent in the first 10 months of this year from the same period a year earlier to 10.2 trillion yuan, the ministry said. It did not give spending figures for October alone.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
