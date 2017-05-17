FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China deleveraging to continue as goals not yet achieved: state paper
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 3 months ago

China deleveraging to continue as goals not yet achieved: state paper

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's financial deleveraging will continue given that a regulatory clampdown on risky lending hasn't "achieved its goals", a state-run newspaper said in a commentary on Wednesday.

The Economic Daily, which is run by China's cabinet, published the article just days after Premier Li Keqiang said

China is capable of maintaining stability in financial markets, and will also strike a balance between financial stability, gradual deleveraging and steady economic growth.

"From what we can see now, the regulatory goals clearly haven't been achieved and the talk of the end of regulatory clampdown is out of the question," the newspaper said.

"Different regulators are quickening the pace to collaborate on their policies to push forward financial deleveraging," it added.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.