FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China central bank outlines rules on investment quotas under RQFII
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 5, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

China central bank outlines rules on investment quotas under RQFII

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014.Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank on Monday outlined rules on investment quotas under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.

RQFII investors seeking investment quotas will be given quotas no greater than a certain proportion of the asset's size, if they qualify for the scheme, the People's Bank of China said in a notice on its website.

If the desired investment quota surpasses the base quota, investors will need to gain approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The rules were jointly issued with SAFE.

The RQFII programme, set up in 2011, allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland China, including stocks, bonds and money market investments.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.