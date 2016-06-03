FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank issues rules on calculating bank reserve requirement
June 3, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The shadow of a Chinese national flag is casted on the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank has issued rules on Friday on calculating banks’ reserve requirement ratios to make the regime more flexible for banks to better manage liquidity.

Calculating bank’s reserve requirement ratios will be based on the arithmetic average of their daily outstanding deposits, according to the rules published on the central bank’s website.

The rules will take effect from July 15.

Calculating reserve requirement of overseas banks that have deposited their yuan funds in domestic banks will be based on the average of their daily outstanding deposits of the previous quarter, according to the rules.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
