FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 'Golden Week' retail sales growth slows to 12.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 8, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

China 'Golden Week' retail sales growth slows to 12.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Local residents walk out of a supermarket in downtown Shanghai August 20, 2014. CREUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s retail sales during the long “Golden Week” holiday slowed to 12.1 percent from a 13.6 percent rise in the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday.

China’s retailers and catering firms chalked up sales of 975 billion yuan ($158.94 billion) during the week-long National Day holiday, according to the ministry.

The holiday, when millions of people take time out to travel and spend more than usual, also brings huge discounts and promotions as retailers battle for market share.

Analysts were closely watching consumption during the holiday, which ran from Oct 1-7, amid signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

(1 US dollar = 6.1342 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.