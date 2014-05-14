China bids to aid growth in manufacturing services

An employee looks up as she works at a production line at a Wanxiang electric vehicle factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is unveiling measures to lift growth in manufacturing services that include cutting red tape and giving preferential tax rates to eligible firms, the government said on Wednesday.

To promote manufacturing services such as logistics, marketing, information and technology and research and development, China will encourage more financing and relax market access to the sector, the cabinet said after its weekly meeting.

Qualified “high-tech” firms will also enjoy preferential tax rates of 15 percent, it said.

Such business-friendly measures are the latest to be unveiled in China this year as its government attempts to spur growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Other business incentives announced earlier this year include tax breaks for small firms and solar panel makers, and encouraging financing for the farm sector.

Hurt by softening growth across industries from exports to retail and manufacturing, growth in China’s economy slipped to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter. And some analysts believe activity may cool further, endangering the growth target of about 7.5 percent for the year.

But Beijing has put a brave face on the latest cool-down in growth by insisting that it is comfortable with the idea of slightly missing its growth target as long as the job market holds up.

The services industry is of growing importance in sustaining China’s employment levels after it overtook the factory sector as the biggest employer in 2011.