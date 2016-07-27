China's June services trade deficit at $19.4 billion

A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade deficit in services widened to $19.4 billion in June from $19.1 billion in May, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

June's deficit was largely due to a $17.8 billion gap in spending between Chinese, who spent more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

China had a $45.1 billion surplus on trade of goods in June, data from the online statement showed.