a year ago
China's June services trade deficit at $19.4 billion
#Business News
July 27, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

China's June services trade deficit at $19.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014.Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade deficit in services widened to $19.4 billion in June from $19.1 billion in May, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

June's deficit was largely due to a $17.8 billion gap in spending between Chinese, who spent more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

China had a $45.1 billion surplus on trade of goods in June, data from the online statement showed.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
