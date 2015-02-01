China official services PMI at one-year low in January

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services sector cooled to a one-year low in January, an official survey showed on Sunday, reinforcing expectations about the Chinese economy losing more steam in coming months.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing manager’s index, or PMI, fell to 53.7 from December’s 54.1.

That is above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, but still a low not seen since January 2014.