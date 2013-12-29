FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says poor performing SOEs to be 'severely dealt with'
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 29, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

China says poor performing SOEs to be 'severely dealt with'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will evaluate the performance of its state-owned enterprises in 2014 and “severely deal with” companies that perform poorly, are continuously loss-making or do not meet safety standards, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

Beijing hopes to move towards a more efficient model for such enterprises where the state retains ownership but management is more focused on getting returns on investment than meeting policy goals.

The government is also seeking to alleviate entrenched industrial overcapacity aggravated by state firms over-investing.

Huang Shuhe, deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said the agency is working on policy changes to make the SOEs more competitive on the global stage, more profit-driven and make bigger contributions to the economy.

SASAC is a ministerial-level body run by China’s cabinet and is directly responsible for more than 100 state-owned companies, including Sinopec (600028.SS), Asia’s top oil refiner, and China Mobile (0941.HK), which runs the world’s biggest network of mobile phone users.

Xinhua said China’s state-owned enterprises made about 1.3 trillion yuan ($214.22 billion) of net profit in 2013 and the number of loss-making firms had dropped significantly.

However, out of more than a hundred large SOEs that SASAC administers, only 11 posted a profit of more than 5 billion yuan. Many others remain deep in the red.

Huang said SASAC is determined to “severely deal with” companies that post persistent losses and SOEs that fail to adhere to higher environmental and safety standards will face tough punishment.

Analysts have said China needs to make sweeping reforms of its SOEs, while a senior policy researcher has said that most state enterprises would be turned into companies with diversified shareholders by 2020.

Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.