China defers plan to take 50 percent of state firm profits on growth fears

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has postponed a plan to take up to half the profits of state-owned firms for fear of exacerbating an economic slowdown ahead of a sensitive once-a-decade leadership change, government sources and researchers say.

The Ministry of Finance had led a campaign to compel state-backed firms to hand up to 50 percent of their profits to the government to meet a funding shortfall in social welfare spending that could help underpin domestic consumption as foreign demand for China’s factory output falters.

But it has met strong resistance from state giants and their watchdog - the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) - which argue that any rush to raise dividend payouts could affect their investment, which in turn would weigh on economic growth.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) only began to pay dividends to the central government in 2007, at a rate of 5 or 10 percent of their annual profits, depending on which sector they were in. The level was raised to 15 percent in 2010. Many of the country’s 100,000-strong state firms are exempt.

“Big state firms are powerful and have been speaking loudly against the (dividend) plan, which has been postponed,” said a government source familiar with the internal wrangling.

“The priority is stability before the 18th Party Congress. We may have to wait until next year after the new leadership takes office,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are due to make way later this year for a new generation of leaders expected to be led by Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang.

The profits issue has come into fresh focus in the wake of a $15 billion bid by China National Offshore Oil Corp (0883.HK) to buy Canadian oil firm Nexen, which illustrated the deep pockets of SOEs, many of which enjoy preferential market access and cheap bank credit.

“A BIT TOO HIGH”

China’s slowing economic growth - set to ease this year to 8 percent, its slowest since 1999 according to a Reuters poll - saw combined profits of state firms fall 11.6 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier to 1.02 trillion yuan ($159.9 billion), official data shows.

Most state giants are paying 15 percent of their profits to the government. Fifty percent is roughly in line with international dividend payout rates.

“The finance ministry’s attitude is that the dividend payment needed to be raised, but the suggested 50 percent level is a bit too high,” Jia Kang, president of Institute of Fiscal Science, the ministry’s think-tank, told Reuters.

In 2010, state-owned firms paid just 44 billion yuan in profits towards the central budget, or 2.2 percent of their profits of 2 trillion yuan that year, according to state media.

The delay could antagonize the United States, which criticizes Beijing for giving unfair support to state firms - potentially the biggest economic friction point between the two as China’s current account surplus shrinks to a level even U.S. Treasury officials say is close to being balanced.

The Sino-U.S. Strategic and Economic Dialogue held in May saw China agree to boost the dividend payout rate, while Washington’s previous criticism of the way in which China managed its yuan currency ebbed.

“State firms are more reluctant to pay dividends as their profits have been falling as the economy slows,” said Wang Jun, senior economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a top government think-tank in Beijing.

SOEs may agree to pay 20-30 percent of profits, he said.

Xu Baoli, an official at SASAC, defended the status quo as state firms in such strategic industries as oil, power, telecoms needed money to fulfill their roles.

“Their ability to develop will be undermined if we ignore their missions and put too much emphasis on dividend payments,” he wrote in the official State Asset Management magazine.

SASAC oversees 117 centrally owned SOEs, including national industrial champions such as CNOOC, PetroChina (601857.SS) (0857.HK), China Mobile (0941.HK), State Grid Corp STGRD.UL and Air China (601111.SS).

China shut down many SOEs in the 1990s, but they have staged a come-back since Beijing’s huge spending in 2008/09, sparking public criticism that “the state advances and the private sector retreats”.

($1 = 6.3627 yuan)