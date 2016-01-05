China central bank publishes nine new financial service standards

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China published nine new financial service standards that will come into effect on June 1, the country’s central bank said in an online statement on Tuesday.

The new standards set guidelines for financial services and protect financial consumers, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.

The new financial service standards will support “supply-side reform”, Tian Shihong, the head of the Standardization Administration of China said in the statement.