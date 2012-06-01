China's top paper defends grip of state firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top official newspaper on Friday defended the dominance of state-owned companies, signaling they will remain bulwarks of economic policy despite a series of moves to spur private investment.

Chinese policymakers have pledged in recent weeks to open investor access to the energy, power and transport sectors in a bid to shore up cooling growth, and a newspaper report said Beijing would give private capital easier entry into the banking sector.

But a volley of signed commentaries in the People’s Daily - the main paper of China’s ruling Communist Party - stressed that state-owned firms will remain the “mainstay” of the economy, ensuring that the party itself remains a crucial economic actor.

“We must stress the fundamental fact that our country implements a socialist market economy, and state-owned enterprises are indispensable,” said the commentary by Yang Chengxun, a professor from Henan province in central China.

“Rather, they should become an important symbol and pillar of our socialist market economy, one that can be called the ‘first mainstay’,” Yang wrote of state firms.

The People’s Daily broadly reflects thinking within the Chinese government. Its broadside against calls for sweeping privatization appears intended to cool hopes, or fears, that Beijing’s concessions to private investors could mark a strategic retreat from support for state conglomerates.

State giants dominate China’s oil and gas sector. China’s main telecoms, rail and mining companies are all state-owned, as are the biggest banks which operate as instruments of centrally-directed monetary policy.

The top executives of the most important banks and companies are appointed by the government and typically hold official ranks equivalent to that of vice-minister.

NO CONTRADICTION

The People’s Daily argued that such conglomerates are crucial to advancing innovation and economic security, although pro-privatization economists have argued China’s favoring of these firms is strangling long-term growth and development.

“Currently, multinational companies are striving to control our country’s major industries, hoping to become the overlords of some sectors, and only strong state-owned enterprises have the ability to contend with them,” said the paper.

“In technological innovation, centrally-controlled state-owned enterprises are the pace-setters,” it added, noting the role that these also companies play in backing government spending plans and social policies.

Such state media comments could reinforce the skepticism of analysts who have said China is unlikely to rein in drastically the economic role of the state, given that its stranglehold over swathes of the world’s second-largest economy has been unchallenged for years.

They have said vested interests backed by influential politicians are the biggest obstacle dogging privatization efforts.

But the People’s Daily argued there is no contradiction between backing state firms and encouraging private business.

“The competition and development of both state-owned and private businesses is not a zero-sum game,” wrote two researchers working for the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees major state firms that are not banks or insurers.

“It’s not the case that when one side advances, then the other must retreat; both can win,” they wrote.