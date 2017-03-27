China state-owned firms' Jan-Feb profits up 40.3 percent y/y: finance ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms rose 40.3 percent in the first two months of 2017 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 301.86 billion yuan ($43.90 billion) in the January-February period this year, while revenue rose 17.8 percent to 7.24 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 11.6 percent year-on-year to 89.56 trillion yuan by the end of February, it said.

($1=6.8763 Chinese yuan renminbi)