FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China vice finance minister tipped to be new stats chief - govt sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2015 / 6:24 AM / 2 years ago

China vice finance minister tipped to be new stats chief - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will appoint Vice Finance Minister Wang Baoan as the country’s statistics chief, succeeding Ma Jiantang who has taken up a new job, government sources said on Wednesday.

Wang’s appointment could be announced “in the near term”, said the sources who declined to be named because the information was not public. No further details were given.

Ma, who headed the National Bureau of Statistical Bureau from 2008, has been appointed as the vice head of the Chinese Academy of Governance, according to an announcement posted on the academy’s website, www.nsa.gov.cn.China’s statistics chief usually sits on the central bank’s monetary policy committee, which is headed by central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Information on the central bank’s website showed Ma remains a member of the policy panel.

Reporting by Shen Yan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.