FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China's Wuhan Steel says completed capacity cuts ahead of schedule
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 15, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 9 months ago

China's Wuhan Steel says completed capacity cuts ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A labourer walks on coils of steel wire at a steel market in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 9, 2012.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's steel producing giant Wuhan Iron and Steel Group [WHISG.UL] said on Tuesday it has achieved next year's target to cut 3.19 million tonnes of pig iron and 4.42 million tonnes of crude steel capacity ahead of schedule.

China has pledged to reduce crude steel capacity by 100-150 million tonnes from current level of 1.13 billion tonnes by 2020, a move designed to lift the industry out problems caused by mounting overcapacity and production.

But capacity cuts so far have done little to rein in output, and Europe and the United States have accused China of dumping its excess steel overseas, hitting producers and hurting global prices.

The world's largest steel producer ramped up output to 68.51 million tonnes in October, with high profits providing operators little incentive to make cuts.

"Steel mills could make a profit of at least 100 yuan per tonne," said Liu Xinwei, steel analyst at Sublime China Information Group.

"Profit could double if mills use steel scrap to make new steel. Money is driving them to operate under a high load and no-one is willing to shut down."

By 2025, 60-70 percent of China's steel output will come from 10 big steel groups, Chi Jingdong, vice president of China Iron and Steel Association, said in September.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.