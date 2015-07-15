FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stable stock market crucial for China economy: stats agency
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

Stable stock market crucial for China economy: stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A stable stock market is vital for China’s economy and forceful measures taken recently to contain a meltdown in Chinese shares are showing results, a spokesman for China’s statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Sheng Laiyun, the spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, was briefing the media after China released data that showed the economy grew 7 percent between April and June compared with a year earlier, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

